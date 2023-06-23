Marcos appoints Eli Remolona new BSP governor

Veteran monetary policy expert Eli Remolona takes over the BSP when Felipe Medalla steps down on July 2

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Eli Remolona, an expert on monetary policy, as Governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced Friday, June 23.

Remolona, at the time of his appointment, had been a member of the BSP Monetary Board since August 2022. He replaces another former BSP Monetary Board member, Felipe Medalla, who took over as BSP governor when Marcos appointed former Central Bank governor Benjamin Diokno as finance secretary. Both Diokno and Medalla were serving the remainder of the late Nestor Espenilla Jr.’s term.

BSP governors serve a term of six years. If they step out or, in the case of Espenilla, pass away before their term ends, their replacement will complete only the remainder of the original term.

“After extensive consultations with the Department of Finance, various government offices, private banks and financial institutions, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has made the decision to appoint a new Governor to succeed Governor Medalla,” said the PCO in their release.

Diokno, speaking to media following Remolona’s appointment, said the incoming BSP chief has advised central bankers in the region. “Monetary policy is his life,” added the finance chief.

Remolona boasts of a long career in monetary policy both here and abroad. He worked for 14 years at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and 19 years at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). At BIS, he was also chief representative for Asia and the Pacific.

He was also professor of finance and director of central banking at the Asia School of Business in Kuala Lumpur from 2019 to 2022.

From 2005 to 2022, he was associate editor for finance of the International Journal of Central Banking.

Remolona has served a Marcos president before – in 1972, he was an economist in the Presidential Economic Staff and Development Management Staff of the late dictator President Ferdinand E. Marcos. According to the PCO, Remolona advised the elder Marcos on structural reforms and joined high-level economic missions to the country.

The new BSP chief has consulted for the Asian Development Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank. Remolona has a economics honors degree from the Ateneo de Manila University and a PhD in economics, with distinction, from Stanford University. – Rappler.com