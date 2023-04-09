Marcos: Easter is opportunity for renewal and recovery

'May this day be an opportunity for us to pause and give thanks for the opportunity for renewal and recovery as we push through our quest for genuine unity and progress for all,' says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Easter Sunday, April 9, urged Filipinos to take the celebration as a time for renewal and recovery.

“May this day be an opportunity for us to pause and give thanks for the opportunity for renewal and recovery as we push through our quest for genuine unity and progress for all,” Marcos said in his Easter message.

“Today, we are witnesses to the triumph of the Resurrection of our Savior that inspires us to be stewards of faith and compassion no matter the circumstances. As we celebrate the magnificent glory of our risen Savior, let us all take into heart this Christian foundation as we work for and welcome better days for ourselves, our families, and our neighbors,” Marcos added.

Below is his message in full:

I am one with all Filipino Christians in the Philippines and overseas in celebrating Easter Sunday.

Jesus Christ’s resurrection not only affirms our deepest faith but also signifies a new birth for all the faithful to walk in the new way of life and be granted eternal salvation. Indeed, His selfless and unconditional love empowered us to conquer both sin and death, allowing us to deepen our relationship with God and become worthy Christians in this earthly journey.

May this day be an opportunity for us to pause and give thanks for the opportunity for renewal and recovery as we push through our quest for genuine unity and progress for all. Indeed, Easter teaches us that, as long as we live our life in Christ, love and hope will remain ever so boundless and will be the cornerstones for the positive transformation of our society.

Today, we are witnesses to the triumph of the Resurrection of our Savior that inspires us to be stewards of faith and compassion no matter the circumstances. As we celebrate the magnificent glory of our risen Savior, let us all take into heart this Christian foundation as we work for and welcome better days for ourselves, our families, and our neighbors as well.

I wish everyone a meaningful and solemn observance.

– Rappler.com