Marcos orders LGUs to stop ‘pass-through fee’ collection in national roads

The order, signed on September 25, takes effect Thursday after it was published in the Official Gazette

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. barred local government units (LGUs) from collecting “pass-through fees” from motor vehicles transporting goods or merchandise that go through national roads or any other road not constructed or funded by LGUs.

Marcos issued the command through Executive Order (EO) 41, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin but released to the media only on Friday, September 29.

“All LGUs are prohibited from collecting toll fees and charges upon all motor vehicles transporting good or merchandise, while passing through any national roads and such other roads not constructed and funded by LGUs pursuant to Section 155 of RA No. 7160,” reads the EO.

In the EO, Malacañang argued that “the unauthorized imposition of pass-through fees has a significant impact on transportation and logistics costs, which are often passed on to consumers, who ultimately bear the burden of paying for the increase in prices of goods and commodities.”

It also said that “reducing transport and logistics costs is one of the pillars of the 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda” of the administration.

LGU officials who fail to comply face “administrative or disciplinary sanctions.”

The departments of trade, interior and local government, transportation, public works, finance, and the Anti-Red Tape Authority, will be issuing guidelines on the order, although the order itself takes effect upon its publication in the Official Gazette. – Rappler.com