Marcos invites Japan’s Emperor, Empress to Manila

IMPERIAL AUDIENCE. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos meet with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on February 9, 2023.

The President and First Lady meet Japan's ruling monarchs during a 5-day official visit

MANILA, Philippines – In a Royal Audience with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended an invitation for the royal couple to visit the Philippines.

Marcos, accompanied by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, was granted an audience on Thursday, February 9, the first full day of a five-day official visit to Japan.

In a release to the media, the Palace said “During the Royal Audience, the President conveyed the affection and admiration of the Filipino people, including the estimated 300,000 Filipinos who consider Japan their second home.”

Also in its release, the Palace noted that the current President’s father and mother, the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and former first lady Imelda Marcos, were welcomed to Japan for an official visit in 1966 by no less than Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako, the grandparents of the current Emperor. – Rappler.com