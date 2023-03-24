After 5 months, Catapang gets official appointment as BuCor chief

The DOJ releases the appointment papers of retired AFP chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. on Friday, March 24

MANILA, Philippines – After serving five months as the acting Bureau of Corrections chief, retired general Gregorio Capatang Jr finally received his official appointment from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, March 23

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released Catapang’s appointment document to the media on Friday, March 24.

“Pursuant to the provisions of existing laws, you are hereby appointed DIRECTOR GENERAL, BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE,” the appointment paper read.

Catapang was tapped to take over the BuCor in October 2022, after the former chief Gerald Bantag was suspended amid questions surrounding the killing of broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa.



DOJ Secretary Boying Remulla previously said on January 23 that Catapang’s appointment would be made official.

“The Department [of Justice] would like to express its full support to the new Director General of the Bureau of Corrections in his endeavor,” Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano, DOJ spokesperson, said in a statement to reporters. “Together, we will pursue the planned projects and programs for the betterment of the bureau and the welfare of our PDLs (persons deprived of liberty),” he added.

Catapang previously said an official appointment would allow him to implement his reform agenda “at full speed.”

Some programs he wanted to focus on included regionalization and decongestion of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa.

Catapang once led the Armed Forces of the Philippines under the Aquino administration.

Bantag was later implicated in the case, and was facing murder complaints in relation to the death of Mabasa and alleged middleman Jun Villamor. (READ: A string of controversies hounds suspended BuCor chief Bantag)

He was indicted over Mabasa’s death on March 14.

Bantag has denied involvement in the killing, and accused Remulla of being the “mastermind” behind Mabasa’s death. Remulla has brushed aside Bantag’s accusation. – Rappler.com