Marcos names new WesMinCom, AFP intel chief

FILE PHOTO: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. administers the oath of office to newly promoted Generals and Flag Officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in a ceremony at the Ceremonial Hall in Malacañang Palace on June 19, 2023.

'The movements demonstrate the progressive military careers enjoyed by these officers and the AFP being a dynamic organization,' says Lieutenant Colonel Enrico Gil Ileto, chief of the Public Affairs Office

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed new senior military officials to key posts in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the military confirmed on Wednesday, October 18.

In a release, the AFP said the following will take on new roles:

Lieutenant General William Gonzales – Commander, Western Mindanao Command

Major General Steve Crespillo – Inspector General

Major General Gabriel Viray III – Commander, 1st Infantry Division

Brigadier General Arvin Lagamon – Deputy Chief of Staff for Civil-Military Operations, J7

Brigadier General Ramon Zagala – Commander, Civil Relations Service

Brigadier General Jesus Nelson Morales – Presidential Security Group

Brigadier General Edmundo Peralta – Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines

“The movements demonstrate the progressive military careers enjoyed by these officers and the AFP being a dynamic organization,” said Lieutenant Colonel Enrico Gil Ileto, chief of the Public Affairs Office, in a statement.

The appointments were approved by Malacañang on Monday, October 16 but only made public on Wednesday. – Rappler.com