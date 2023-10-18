Philippines
Philippines
Armed Forces of the Philippines

Marcos names new WesMinCom, AFP intel chief

Bea Cupin

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Marcos names new WesMinCom, AFP intel chief

FILE PHOTO: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. administers the oath of office to newly promoted Generals and Flag Officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in a ceremony at the Ceremonial Hall in Malacañang Palace on June 19, 2023.

REY BANIQUET/file photo

'The movements demonstrate the progressive military careers enjoyed by these officers and the AFP being a dynamic organization,' says Lieutenant Colonel Enrico Gil Ileto, chief of the Public Affairs Office

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed new senior military officials to key posts in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the military confirmed on Wednesday, October 18.

In a release, the AFP said the following will take on new roles:

Lieutenant General William Gonzales – Commander, Western Mindanao Command
Major General Steve Crespillo – Inspector General
Major General Gabriel Viray III – Commander, 1st Infantry Division
Brigadier General Arvin Lagamon – Deputy Chief of Staff for Civil-Military Operations, J7
Brigadier General Ramon Zagala – Commander, Civil Relations Service
Brigadier General Jesus Nelson Morales – Presidential Security Group
Brigadier General Edmundo Peralta – Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines

“The movements demonstrate the progressive military careers enjoyed by these officers and the AFP being a dynamic organization,” said Lieutenant Colonel Enrico Gil Ileto, chief of the Public Affairs Office, in a statement.

The appointments were approved by Malacañang on Monday, October 16 but only made public on Wednesday. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Avatar photo

author

Bea Cupin

Bea is a senior multimedia reporter who covers national politics. She's been a journalist since 2011 and has written about Congress, the national police, and the Liberal Party for Rappler.
More from Bea Cupin

Marcos Jr. administration