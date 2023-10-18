Marcos names new WesMinCom, AFP intel chief

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed new senior military officials to key posts in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the military confirmed on Wednesday, October 18.
In a release, the AFP said the following will take on new roles:
Lieutenant General William Gonzales – Commander, Western Mindanao Command
Major General Steve Crespillo – Inspector General
Major General Gabriel Viray III – Commander, 1st Infantry Division
Brigadier General Arvin Lagamon – Deputy Chief of Staff for Civil-Military Operations, J7
Brigadier General Ramon Zagala – Commander, Civil Relations Service
Brigadier General Jesus Nelson Morales – Presidential Security Group
Brigadier General Edmundo Peralta – Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines
“The movements demonstrate the progressive military careers enjoyed by these officers and the AFP being a dynamic organization,” said Lieutenant Colonel Enrico Gil Ileto, chief of the Public Affairs Office, in a statement.
The appointments were approved by Malacañang on Monday, October 16 but only made public on Wednesday. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.