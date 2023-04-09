Marcos, Duterte pay tribute to Filipino war veterans on Day of Valor

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Vice President Sara Duterte during the Department of Education presentation on the current challenges and the sector priorities of education in the country during the Basic Education Report 2023, at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City on January 30, 2023.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. calls on Filipinos to speak up against discrimination and to extend help to those in need, in emulation of the country's heroes and heroines

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte on April 9 – the Philippines’ Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) paid tribute to Filipino war veterans, who “selflessly endure the most grueling situations for the sake of liberty and in the name of our cherished freedoms.”

In his Day of Valor message, Marcos called on Filipinos to speak up against discrimination and to extend help to those in need, in emulation of the country’s heroes and heroines.

“We have staunchly proven time and again that we are never the same after each adversity for we always rise to meet every challenge head-on with grit, grace, and determination,” he said.

“As we recollect the sacrifices of our forebears who fought long and hard to defend our nation’s freedom, let us also bear in mind that our actions today determine the future of our country, including the succeeding generations,” the President said.

Meanwhile, Duterte said the occasion is a “firm reminder of the indomitable Filipino spirit that is able to selflessly endure the most grueling situations for the sake of liberty and in the name of our cherished freedoms.”

“We are called on this occasion to embody a strong sense of bravery in rising above the unconquerable challenges of nationhood as we tirelessly commit to our enduring fight against the social ills that corrupt the core of governance and march on toward our hope of inclusive and resilient progress,” the Vice President said.

Duterte also said that may legacy of fallen heroes continue to inspire Filipinos in enriching national heritage and strengthening democratic institutions.

“Let us walk together on the same path of bravery as we pursue socioeconomic advancement, uphold lasting reforms, and encourage one another in promoting the deep love of country that is founded on our shared quest for a brighter tomorrow for every Filipino,” she added. – Rappler.com