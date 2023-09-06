Marcos: South China Sea dispute isn’t about US-China competition

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Premier of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang (left) converses with the President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the 26th ASEAN-China Summit of the 43rd ASEAN Summit 2023 at the Jakarta Convention Center, Wednesday (6/9/2023).

The Philippine President warns against 'hegemonic ambition' flexing its power in the 'international peaceful order'

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said tensions in the South China Sea cannot be seen “solely through the lens of strategic competition between two powerful countries.”

“The Philippines firmly rejects misleading narratives that frame the disputes in the South China Sea solely through the lens of strategic competition between two powerful countries. This not only denies us our independence and our agency, but it also disregards our own legitimate interests,” said Marcos on Tuesday, September 5, in remarks at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit Retreat.

Speaking before fellow leaders of ASEAN, Marcos spoke of a “critical juncture in the history of our region.”

“The global landscape is witnessing unprecedented shifts, from the escalation of regional security threats, to the transformation of the global economy,” he added.

Security – in Southeast Asia, the Indo-Pacific, and beyond – is a key point of discussion among ASEAN members as the geopolitical rivalry between the US and China grows.

The Indo-Pacific has become a major component of the United States’ greater foreign policy. In particular, Americans are concerned with peace and security in the South China Sea, a major waterway where trillions worth of goods pass through on a daily basis.

China claims practically the entire South China Sea as its own, placing itself at odds with four members of ASEAN – Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

A 2023 standard map recently released by Beijing features a 10-dash line in the crucial waterway, despite a 2016 arbitral award that said China’s 9-dash line – the predecessor to the 10-dash line, was invalid.

Malaysia has filed a protest over the 2023 map, while the Philippines has long opposed both the 9-dash and 10-dash line.

Manila has been looking to its allies – fellow middle powers in the Indo-Pacifc, and the US, its oldest treaty ally – in hopes of keeping China at bay.

Washington has affirmed repeatedly that an armed attack against Manila in the South China Sea would be a basis to invoke the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty.

China has repeatedly deployed “gray zone tactics” – or provocative actions that stop short of acts of war – in the South China Sea, especially against the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos said the bloc’s vision for the South China Sea to be peaceful and stable “remains a distant reality.”

In early August 2023, for instance, China blocked and used water cannons on a Philippine resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Beijing’s actions happen even as both Marcos and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke in January this year about “maturing” of bilateral ties.

“We cannot emphasize enough that actions, not words, should be the ultimate measure of our commitment to securing peace and stability in the South China Sea. Anything else simply does not suffice,” said Marcos on September 5, without going into specifics.

“The challenge for us remains: that we must never allow the international peaceful order to be subjected to the forces of might applied for a hegemonic ambition,” added Marcos.

At the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, China on September 6, China was represented by its Premier Li Qiang.

Speaking at the ASEAN-China summit, Li said China and ASEAN are “committed to treating each other with sincerity.”

“Sincerity is the key that opens the heart and trust is the bridge that opens the minds,” said Beijing’s representative.

At that same ASEAN-China summit, Marcos said: “We must emphasize that practical cooperation in the maritime domain can only flourish with an enabling environment of regional peace, security, and stability, anchored in international law.” – Rappler.com