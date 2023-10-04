Marcos vows ‘to hold accountable’ those responsible for sinking of fishing boat in West Philippine Sea  

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DEARYN. The surviving crew members of the Dearyn arrive at Barangay Cato, Infanta, Pangasinan on October 2, 2023, after its mother ship was 'rammed by an unidentified commercial vessel transiting the vicinity waters off Bajo de Masinloc (BDM).'

Three Filipino fishermen died on October 2, Monday, after a foreign commercial vessel rammed the fishing boat Dearyn in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, October 4, said the Philippines would “exert every effort to hold accountable those who are responsible” for the death of 3 Filipino fisherfolk after their boat was rammed in the waters near Bajo de Masinloc or Panatag Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

“We are deeply saddened by the deaths of the three fishermen, including the captain of the fishing vessel,” said Marcos in a statement posted on social media just minutes after the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) publicly confirmed the incident.

“We assure the victims, their families, and everyone that we will exert every effort to hold accountable those who are responsible for this unfortunate maritime incident,” he added.

At around 4:30 am on October 2, the Dearyn, a Filipino fishing vessel, was preparing to fish some 85 nautical miles northwest of Bajo de Masinloc or Panatag Shoal when it was “rammed by an unidentified commercial vessel transiting” those same waters.

Marcos, in his statement, called the incident a “collision between the fishing boat and a still unidentified commercial vessel.”

The PCG has yet to identify which country the commercial vessel was from.

“Let us allow the PCG to do its job and investigate, and let us refrain from engaging in speculation in the meantime,” said Marcos.

The 11 surviving crew members of the Dearyn used their 8 service boats to eventually make it back to land in Infanta, Pangasinan.

The Philippine president promised the victims and their families that the government would provide support and assistance.

Bajo de Masinloc or Panatag Shoal is a maritime feature in the West Philippine Sea, a flashpoint of tensions between the Philippines and China. The China Coast Guard recently placed a floating barrier around the shoal’s opening, preventing Filipino fisherfolk from entering its lagoon.

Since it’s a traditional fishing ground of fisherfolk from the Philippines, China, and Vietnam, access to the resource-rich lagoon to small-scale fishing boats should not be impeded, according to the 2016 arbitral ruling on the case filed by the Philippines against China.

The Philippines cut down the barrier and took one of its anchors, prompting China to eventually remove it. – Rappler.com