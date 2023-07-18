Marcos urged to address Duterte’s devolution EO in SONA 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., delivers his first State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives on July 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – A University of the Philippines professor urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his second State of the Nation Address on July 24, to mention possible amendments to former president Duterte’s executive order, which transfers the task of delivering basic services from the national government to local governments.

Duterte issued EO 138 in line with the 2018 Supreme Court ruling, which increased the basis of the local governments’ share in national revenues.

The Mandanas-Garcia ruling is a result of two separate petitions filed by Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas and former Bataan governor Enrique Garcia Jr. They requested for the basis of computation of the Internal Revenue Allotment of local governments to be adjusted to include national taxes, aside from international revenue.

During a forum on Monday, July 17, political scientist Ela Atienza said, “There is a simplistic notion that just because the shares of the local governments from the tax collection have theoretically increased, that solves the problems of local governments and revolutions.”

Atienza said Duterte’s executive order and the Supreme Court ruling posed a challenge to local government units (LGUs), especially for the poorer ones.

“One of the emerging problems is in terms of the capacity of LGUs, administratively and financially, to actually deliver the services devolved to them and at the same time raise their own revenues and use them in determined ways,” she said.

According to the Department of Budget and Management’s Local and Regional Coordination Bureau, the Mandanas-Garcia ruling will have a significant impact on the fiscal capacity of both the national and local governments.

The ruling came into effect in January 2022, and the transition is anticipated to be fully implemented by 2024.

Atienza, however, expressed skepticism on whether Marcos would address devolution in his SONA.

“But these are wishlists, given the direction of his priorities in relation to central and local government has never been highlighted in his campaign promises, inaugural speech, and first SONA,” Atienza said.

What Marcos has done so far

In Marcos’ first SONA in 2022, the President said they were in discussion with local government leaders to determine what functions belonged to the LGUs and to the national government.

In March 2023, he ordered the review of Duterte’s executive order for possible amendments. Under this order, the national government agencies were told to fully transfer the task of delivering basic services to local governments by the year 2024.

During the 4th assembly of the League of Provinces of the Philippines last May, Marcos pledged that he would release an executive order by the end of 2023 in relation to the Mandanas-Garcia ruling.

As the problems faced by LGUs and advocates of devolution and autonomy persist, Atienza stressed the need for a clearer commitment to the process of devolution, democratization, and local autonomy. – Rappler.com