Marcos wants PH fisheries code amendment to ‘protect fisherfolk, resources’

SOURCE OF LIVELIHOOD. Fishing is a primary livelihood and food source for over 2,600 residents of Manamoc, an island barangay in the fourth-class town of Cuyo in Palawan. Photo by Jackson Zumarraga

Some fisherfolk oppose the amendments, saying it is more essential evaluate the implementation of the law

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday, July 24, during his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) that Republic Act No. 10654 or the amended Fisheries code must be revised to “protect both the interests of our fisherfolk and our fisheries and aquatic resources.”

Marcos is hopeful that introducing amendments would make the law more science-based.

The President asked the support of the Congress to make the revisions possible. “We will seek the support of Congress to amend the Code to guarantee sustainable development of our fisheries sector in harmony with environmental balance,” he said.

Marcos, however, did not specify what these revisions were during his SONA.

The fisheries code was first amended in 2014 to “prevent, deter, and eliminate illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.”

Contentions to amendments

Environmental group Oceana Philippines expressed concerns over the amendments of the law, saying there was not enough consultations especially with municipal fisherfolk.

The group demanded transparency over efforts from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and the commercial fishing sector before introducing major revisions.

“It is more disconcerting to know that the direction of the changes that BFAR and the commercial fishing sector are pushing is to allow the unrestricted access of commercial fishing sector to catch fish within municipal waters, through an amendment to Section 18,” said Liza Osorio, Oceana’s legal and policy director.

The group, along with municipal fisherfolk, signed a joint statement on May 17, 2023, objecting to the consultations being held at the Swiss Belhotel Blulane in Manila.

“We believe that there is no urgent need for drastic amendments; rather, it is more essential to implement the law. We must also evaluate the implementation status of the existing law at the very least,” the statement read.

“Without this evaluation, it becomes challenging to make an informed decision on whether legislative solutions are indeed necessary, or if legislation is the appropriate solution to address the existing problems in our fisheries.” – Rappler.com