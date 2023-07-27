Philippines
Marcos to meet European Commission president in Manila

Bea Cupin

ENERGY CRISIS. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers the State of the European Union Address to the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, September 14, 2022.

Yves Herman/Reuters

Ursula von der Leyen is the first European Commission president to visit the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to arrive in the Philippines from July 30 to August 1 for an official visit, Malacañang announced Thursday, July 27.

In a release, the Palace said Von der Leyen will be meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., other top Philippine government officials, as well as private businesses and civic groups.

This is the first ever visit of a European Commission President to the Philippines since ties were established 60 years ago, said Malacañang. The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union.

“President von der Leyen’s visit is hoped to bring the Philippines and the EU even closer, as both countries step up cooperation activities in trade, economic cooperation, development cooperation, maritime cooperation, climate and environment, space cooperation, digital connectivity, among other sectors,” said the Palace.

Von der Leyen and Marcos have met before, during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-European Union (EU) summit in Brussels, Belgium in December 2022.. – Rappler.com

Bea Cupin

Bea is a senior multimedia reporter who covers national politics. She's been a journalist since 2011 and has written about Congress, the national police, and the Liberal Party for Rappler.
