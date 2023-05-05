Marcos to hold ‘very casual’ meeting with UK prime minister in London

PH-US ALLIANCE. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. discusses 'the modernization of the US-Philippines alliance,' during an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, US, May 4, 2023.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says he will speak with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to ‘find out if there are changes to how he sees their partnership with the Philippines’

WASHINGTON DC, USA – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will hold a “very casual” meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he visits London for the coronation of King Charles III.

In a press conference on Thursday, May 4, Marcos said he will speak with Sunak to “find out if there are changes to how he sees their partnership with the Philippines.” By saying the meeting will be “very casual,” he meant it will not be a sit-down bilateral meeting and might be a short conversation on the sidelines of the King’s coronation.

Asked in the press conference why he was attending the King’s event, Marcos said, “Sa palagay ko, dahil magkakilala kami, eh dapat magkapag-attend ako.” (Since we know each other, I should be there.)

Marcos said he will be landing at Gatwick Airport, which is farther from Central London, because he wants to learn from its “best practices.”

In a separate press conference in London, Philippine Ambassador to the UK Teodoro Locsin Jr. also said on Thursday that Marcos might meet Sunak while in London.

“I think it will happen, I will know when I greet him at the airport,” Locsin told media Thursday.

Marcos will land in London with First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and “a very small party” on Friday, May 5, just in time to attend the reception for heads of state at Buckingham Palace on the same day.

It was earlier reported that Sunak “would very much like” to meet Marcos, according to UK Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils. Locsin was unable to say what the prospective meeting’s agenda will be.

“I wouldn’t be surprised because of the long friendship, I cannot think of an instance where the Philippines and the UK ever disagreed on anything,” said Locsin.

The London trip is squeezed between the President’s official visit to the United States and a trip to Indonesia for the ASEAN Summit. The President’s schedule is “supremely” tight, said Locsin, making even a meeting with the Filipino community very uncertain. “Let’s not get their hopes up. He will be back,” he said. – Rappler.com