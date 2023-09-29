Marcos names ex-AFP chief Centino as presidential assistant for ‘maritime concerns’ 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ANDRES CENTINO. File photo shows military chief Andres Centino at the Senate inquiry into the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with the United States, on April 19, 2023.

Prior to his latest appointment, Andres Centino was Philippine military chief twice over — before Marcos came into office, and again in January 2023 when he was reappointed to the post

MANILA, Philippines – Former Philippine military chief Andres Centino is now presidential assistant for “maritime concerns,” Malacañang announced on Friday, September 29.

The Presidential Communications Office announced Centino’s appointment through a post.

Centino was Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief from January 2022 to August 2022, and again from January 2023 to July 2023. Bartolome Baccaro, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first AFP chief, served in between.

Centino reached the AFP’s mandatory requirement age of 56 in February 2023, but a law that was in place at the time qualified him to serve for three more years.

Malacanang eventually announced in July 2023 that Romeo Brawner would replace Centino as AFP chief.

Back then, Malacanang said that Centino would be Marcos’ adviser for the West Philippine Sea. – Rappler.com