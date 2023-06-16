Marcos won’t pick full-time DA chief soon: You’ll just have to put up with me

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the ceremonial turnover of the 20,000 metric tons of fertilizer donation from the People's Republic of China at National Food Authority (NFA) warehouse in Malanday, Valenzuela on Friday, June 16, 2023. Present during the event are People's Republic of China Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian, Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr., Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchialian, and Valenzuela City Mayor Weslie T. Gatchalian.

Nearly a year into his administration, Marcos says there are things he wants to finish before he finally picks a full-time agriculture chief

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. isn’t saying goodbye to the Department of Agriculture (DA) any time soon.

The chief executive, who has been holding the post concurrently since he took office on June 30, 2022, said on Friday, June 16, that he won’t be leaving the department unless there are already “systems in place… [to] guarantee the food supply” of the country.

“Tinatanong ko sa kanilang lahat, inaatay ko mag-volunteer sila mag secretary, ayaw akong paalisin eh,” said Marcos in a chance interview with media on the sidelines of a ceremony in Valenzuela City where China turned over around 20,000 metric tons of urea fertilizer to the Philippines. Marcos was flanked by officials of the DA and the Chinese embassy during the door-stop interview.

(I asked all of them and I’ve been waiting for them to volunteer to be secretary but they don’t want me to go.)

The president has said before that he would not step down as DA chief following calls that he should already appoint a full-time secretary instead. He’s used various arguments in the past, including the assertion that some people in the agriculture sector would only listen to a chief executive, and that they were still “fixing” the DA.

But even though he’s been the concurrent president and DA chief, the past year has seen dramatic increases in the cost of some food commodities such as onions and sugar. The latest macroeconomic data, however, show that the Philippines’ inflation rate declined in May 2023, fueled by a slowdown in the cost of transportation and food.

Controversies also hounded agencies connected to the DA, including a sugar importing mess that eventually led to the exit of his first executive secretary, Victor Rodriguez.

Marcos said that a year into his administration, he wants to introduce “structural changes” to the DA to help enhance food security.

Without providing a timeline, Marcos said he wants to “guarantee” steady food supply, affordable food prices, and a “good living” for farmers.

“So, hanggat matapos natin ‘yun [until we’re done with that], I suppose you will just have to put up with me as the DA secretary,” said Marcos.

Both allies and critics have called on Marcos to finally appoint a full-time agriculture chief.

The fertilizers donated by China will be distributed in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley region, Central Luzon, Southern Tagalog region, and Bicol region “to help boost productivity,” according to the DA. The donation was first pledged in September 2022 and delivered in early June 2023.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said the donation speaks of the “action and sincerity and demonstrates the friendship of the Chinese people for the people of the Philippines.” – Rappler.com