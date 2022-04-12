Rappler+ briefing on Russian disinformation networks

Nobel laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa will share her knowledge on disinformation networks in this exclusive Rappler+ briefing

Rappler+ members will get to attend a briefing of Nobel laureate and Rappler CEO Maria on Russian disinformation networks on Thursday, April 14, at 6 pm.

Back from her recent trip to the US where she testified before the US Senate and attended a disinformation conference hosted by The Atlantic, Ressa will share her knowledge on how disinformation networks operate globally.

In this exclusive briefing, participants will learn about Russian disinformation networks and how they connect and affect the information ecosystem online.

At the Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy conference held last April 6, Ressa said:

What this world shows us is that we have a lot more in common than we have differences, believe it or not. As a journalist, I grew up looking at each country and every culture differently. But what the tech platforms actually showed us is the silver lining: We’re all being manipulated the same way. We have a lot more in common.

