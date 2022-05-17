Marines rescue 13 as boat catches fire in Tawi-tawi

SAVED. Rescued boat passengers are ferried by Marines to Bongao, Tawi-tawi after rescuing them in the waters between the Mantabuan and Banaran islands.

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Marines rescued 13 people, six of them minors, who jumped overboard when a passenger boat caught fire in the waters off Tawi-tawi province on Sunday, May 15.

Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) spokesman Lieutenant Chester Ross Cabaltera said the boat went into flames as a result of engine trouble.

Cabaltera said the passengers panicked, and jumped overboard as soon as the overheated engine caught fire.

Marines stationed in Batu-Batu in Panglima Sugala town in Tawi-Tawi rushed to the area after they received a text message about the burning boat between the Nantabuan and Banaran islands in Sapa-Sapa.

The Navy identified the adults rescued as:

Sukarno Maring, 72 years old

Sitti Selfa, 37

Nurfaiza Maring, 31

Salizada Maring, 27

Ridwan Maring, 21

Nelson Tayting, 50

Nenyang Tayting, 45

Brigadier General Romeo Racadio, commander of the 2nd Marine Brigade, said the rescued passengers, all from Tawi-tawi, were taken to Lamion, Bongao town where they were given care by the Naval Task Group’s Forward Support Medical Team. – Rappler.com

Frencie Carreon is a Mindanao journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship