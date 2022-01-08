4 men abducted, found dead in Negros Occidental

REMAINS. Police carry the remains of Arnold Cuadra who was found dead in Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City, on January 8, 2022.

Police say the bodies of the abducted men were found in different areas: Bacolod City, Bago City, and Murcia town

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Four men who were abducted on Friday night, January 7, in this city were found dead the following morning, January 8, in different localities.

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) identified the slain men as Arnold Cuadra, 30; Jhundelle Rafols, 25; his cousin Leonil Rafols Jr., 26; and a certain Kugan, 30.

Bacolod acting police chief Colonel Thomas Joseph Martir told Rappler that the police have been investigating the four men. Police had put a tracker on Cuadra, the known leader of the group, Martir added.

Cuadra had four warrants of arrest for illegal drugs and robbery, the police chief said.

Captain Elmer Bonilla, head of Police Station 7, said that armed men abducted the two Rafols and Kugan from the rented house they shared with Cuadra in Villa Homes Subdivision in Barangay Vista Alegre.

The still unidentified men got Cuadra outside the house in the same village after a chase, the police said.

Martir said cops suspected that companions of the four were behind the killings but did not elaborate.

He also did not explain why the bodies of the four men were found in different cities despite a Bacolod City curfew from 11 pm to 4 am, and a provincial curfew from midnight to 4 am.

Bonilla did not identify the time of the abduction but tipsters calling two radio stations and another local outfit in Bacolod City said they heard commotion from the rented house just past 11 pm on Friday night.

Cuadra was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 7:45 am on Saturday along the riverbank behind the Trinity Christian School in Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City.

Residents found Kugan at around 1:30 a.m. in Barangay Atipuluan, Bago City. The residents had heard several gunshots and saw an unidentified vehicle.

Police reports said Kugan’s body bore several gunshot wounds but that they did not find bullets in the area where he was found.

The Rafol cousins were found around 6:35 am on Saturday in a sugarcane field in Barangay Blumentritt, Murcia town.

Jhundelle’s hands were tied with cable wires, while Leonil was half naked, police said.

The Murcia police report said investigators found empty shells of a.38 caliber pistol, a .45 caliber pistol, and a .30 caliber carbine rifle at the scene. The report also said witnesses saw a white van in the area. – Rappler.com