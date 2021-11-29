NCR under Alert Level 2 until Dec. 15 amid Omicron variant uncertainty

Minors aged 12-17 line up to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Quirino Elementary School in Quezon City at the start of the three-day national vaccination day. on November 29, 2021. The Quezon City government is targetting to vaccinate around 150,000 individuals for the program that will prioritize all unvaccinated minors aged 12-17 years old and adults, as well as administer booster doses to members of the A1 (healthcare workers), A2 (senior citizens), and A3 (immunocompromised individuals). Jire Carreon/Rappler

Though authorities are worried about the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the government retained the relatively less strict Alert Level 2 over Metro Manila until December 15.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles annnounced this decision by the country’s pandemic task force on Monday, November 29.

Most of the country is under Alert Level 2 as well for the same time period (see full list below). Apayao is the only province under the stricter Alert Level 3.

But due to the uncertainties about the Omicron variant and how effective current vaccines are against it, the government suspended “until further notice” its plan to welcome fully-vaccinated foreign travelers from non-visa required green list countries (countries with low COVID-19 transmission rates), said the tourism department on Monday. The plan was suppposed to take effect on December 1.

Areas under Alert Level 2 from December 1-15:

Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Abra, Kalinga, Baguio City, Mountain Province, and Ifugao

Ilocos Region (Region I) : Dagupan City, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, La Union, and Pangasinan

Cagayan Valley (Region II) : Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and City of Santiago

Central Luzon (Region III) : Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Zambales, and Tarlac

Calabarzon (Region IV-A) : Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, and Lucena City

Mimaropa (Region IV-B): Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa City, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan

Bicol (Region V) : Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Masbate, and Naga City

Western Visayas (Region VI) : Aklan, Antique, Bacolod City, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Iloilo City, and Negros Occidental

Central Visayas (Region VII) : Bohol, Cebu, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor

Eastern Visayas (Region VIII) : Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, Tacloban City, and Western Samar

Zamboanga Peninsula (Region IX) : City of Isabela, Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay

Northern Mindanao (Region X) : Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental

Davao Region (Region XI): Davao City, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, and Davao Oriental

Soccsksargen (Region XII): General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, and Sultan Kudarat

Caraga (Region XIII) : Butuan City, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Agusan del Norte

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Cotabato City, Tawi-Tawi, Sulu, Lanao del Sur, and Maguindanao.

– Rappler.com