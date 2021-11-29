NCR mayors bring back modified number coding scheme

Bumper to bumper traffic is seen along EDSA southbound on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 after the announcement of the NCR Plus GCQ status from June 16-30 and with the government slowly reopening the economy. Rappler

(1st UPDATE) The modified number coding scheme – from 5 to 8 pm on weekdays – will be implemented starting December 1, says the MMDA

The number coding scheme for vehicles, the pre-pandemic palliative to Metro Manila’s intractable traffic congestion which was suspended during the COVID-19 outbreak, will return on Wednesday, December 1.

The Metro Manila Council, the policy-making body of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) which is composed of the region’s mayors, has approved the recommendation to bring back the scheme.

But MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos said there would be tweaks to the revived traffic scheme.

Abalos said in an MMDA statement on Tuesday, November 30, that the new version of the number coding scheme will be implemented during rush hour in the afternoon, 5 pm until 8 pm.

The MMDA said that another modification was that it would be in effect only on weekdays, and would cover only private vehicles.

“Exempted from the scheme are public utility vehicles (PUVs), Transportation Network Vehicle Services (TNVS), motorcycles, garbage trucks, fuel trucks, motor vehicles carrying essential and perishable goods,” the MMDA added in a press release.

Abalos said TNVS drivers will be given stickers so that their vehicles will be easily identified when the modified number coding scheme is implemented again.

The number coding scheme in Metro Manila was temporarily shelved when the country began grappling with pandemic-driven lockdowns in 2020. – Rappler.com