DPWH-NCR lawyer, driver injured in Pasay City shooting

Lawyer Maria Rochelle Melliza and her driver Deo Decena survive an attack by motorcycle-riding gunmen

MANILA, Philippines – A Department of Public Works and Highways-National Capital Region (DPWH-NCR) official and her driver survived an ambush by gunmen on motorcycles in Pasay City on Monday, June 5, police said.

Southern Police District Chief Brigadier General Kirby John Kraft identified the victim as Maria Rochelle Melliza, 53 and a lawyer of DPWH-NCR, and her driver, Deo Decena, 42.

A state news media report said the shooting happened around 8:10 am Monday near Melliza’s residence along Fortuna Street in Barangay 20.

According to Decena’s account, as they were driving toward F.B. Harrison Street, motorcycle-riding suspects approached their vehicle. The suspects pulled out their handguns and fired at the victim’s vehicle, Decena said.

Melliza sustained gunshot wounds on her forehead and forearm, while Decena was wounded in the left shoulder and left side of his chest, police said. Both of the victims are in stable condition.

Following the incident, Pasay City police chief Colonel Froilan Uy ordered dragnet operations. They also formed a team to track the location of the suspects. – Rappler.com