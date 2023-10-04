DSWD-NCR warehouse for relief goods poorly maintained, infested with rats

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'The DSWD NCR’s storage facility is not well-maintained and in a state of disrepair making it unfit to accommodate relief goods for emergency situations,' state auditors report

MANILA, Philippines – The warehouse of the Department of Social Welfare and Development-National Capital Region (DSWD NCR) in Pasay City is “unfit” for storing relief goods as it is infested with rats and cockroaches and is in a “state of disrepair,” the Commission on Audit (COA) said in a report.

In its Consolidated Report on the Audit of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Funds released on September 18, state auditors expressed concern over the two-story building which, they said, does not only suffer from a rodent and cockroach problem but also has a damaged roof, windows, and door, and a makeshift fence made of galvanized iron sheets.

“The DSWD NCR’s storage facility is not well-maintained and in a state of disrepair making it unfit to accommodate relief goods for emergency situations. This likewise poses risks for theft, vandalism, and other security breaches that could compromise the safety of staff and stored goods,” the COA said.

A copy of the special report was submitted to Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro as chairperson of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on August 30.

State auditors said the lack of cleanliness and organization in the warehouse heightens the risk of spoilage, contamination, and loss of goods that could lead to financial losses to the government.

“The staff informed us that they had to transfer the goods, especially for coffee and cereals, due to cockroaches and rats in the building. They also disclosed that no regular pest control measures were conducted in the facility,” the audit team said.

“The overall condition of the facility is subpar and does not meet the required standards for a safe and secure storage environment,” the auditors said in the report.

The facility stores both food and non-food items for calamity victims and displaced families. The non-food items include clothing, hygiene kits, sleeping supplies, and kitchen utensils.

According to the auditors, warehouse staff also complained about the poor maintenance of the toilets in the facility, and that some of the toilets were even reportedly used to store weevil-infested NFA rice, along with foldable tables, whiteboards, and plastic chairs.

The audit team also found that the guidelines for stacking relief goods were no followed. This led to difficulty in recording, repacking, and monitoring the stocks.

In its response to the findings, the DSWD agreed with the COA recommendation to carry out immediate repairs on the most urgent structural issues and to hire pest control services to protect stored goods from contamination and wastage. – Rappler.com