3 injured after electric posts collapse in Binondo, Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Three individuals were injured while eight parked vehicles were damaged after some electric posts collapsed in Plaza Ruiz in Binondo, Manila, on Thursday afternoon, August 3, the Manila Public Information Office (MPIO) said.
The three victims were immediately brought to the hospital, the MPIO said. The officials are yet to determine the cause of the accident.
For the safety of the responders and the residents in the area, the Manila Electric Company or Meralco has shut off the electricity in the area.
As authorities clear the area, the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) said that Plaza Ruiz will temporarily be closed.
The MTPB advised the public to take the following alternative routes:
Going southbound from Juan Luna Street:
- Right to San Fernando Bridge
- Left to Muelle de Binondo
- Left to Dasmariñas Street
- Right to Juan Luna Street
- To point of destination
Going northbound from Quintin Paredes Street (after Jones Bridge):
- Right to Escolta Street
- Left to Plaza Sta. Cruz
- Right to Bustos Street
- Left to Rizal Avenue (Avenida)
- Left to Lope de Vega Street
- Left to Tomas Mapua
- Right to C. M. Recto Avenue
- To point of destination
Following the incident, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. urged all local governments to inspect electric posts, construction sites, billboards, and other similar installations that may fall off during heavy rain to avoid similar incidents from happening again. – Rappler.com
