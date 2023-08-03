3 injured after electric posts collapse in Binondo, Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

COLLPASED. The Bureau of Fire Protection helps workers in clearing dangling wires and debris after electric posts collapsed along Quintin Paredes Street in Binondo, Manila, on August 3, 2023.

Plaza Ruiz in Binondo, Manila, will be temporarily closed as authorities clear the area

MANILA, Philippines – Three individuals were injured while eight parked vehicles were damaged after some electric posts collapsed in Plaza Ruiz in Binondo, Manila, on Thursday afternoon, August 3, the Manila Public Information Office (MPIO) said.

The three victims were immediately brought to the hospital, the MPIO said. The officials are yet to determine the cause of the accident.

For the safety of the responders and the residents in the area, the Manila Electric Company or Meralco has shut off the electricity in the area.

As authorities clear the area, the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) said that Plaza Ruiz will temporarily be closed.

The MTPB advised the public to take the following alternative routes:

Going southbound from Juan Luna Street:

Right to San Fernando Bridge

Left to Muelle de Binondo

Left to Dasmariñas Street

Right to Juan Luna Street

To point of destination

Going northbound from Quintin Paredes Street (after Jones Bridge):

Right to Escolta Street

Left to Plaza Sta. Cruz

Right to Bustos Street

Left to Rizal Avenue (Avenida)

Left to Lope de Vega Street

Left to Tomas Mapua

Right to C. M. Recto Avenue

To point of destination

Photo courtesy of the Manila Public Information Office

Following the incident, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. urged all local governments to inspect electric posts, construction sites, billboards, and other similar installations that may fall off during heavy rain to avoid similar incidents from happening again. – Rappler.com