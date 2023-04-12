Ex-QC mayor Bautista, city administrator face graft charges at Sandiganbayan

Former Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista and former city administrator Aldrin Cuña are accused of graft for allegedly favoring two contractors that supposedly did not comply with documentary requirements and procedures

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of the Ombudsman has filed with the Sandiganbayan two counts of graft charges against former Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista and former city administrator Aldrin Cuña over alleged anomalous projects awarded in 2019 worth a total of P57.45 million.

The Ombudsman alleged that the two former officials favored contractors Cygnet Energy and Power Asia, Inc. and Geodata Solutions Inc. despite noncompliance with documentary requirements and procedures, in violation of Section 3(e) of Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The contracts involving the companies were approved on June 27, 2019 or three days before Bautista stepped down as mayor.

In the first graft case, investigators alleged that Bautista and Cuña approved the contract worth P25.34-million in favor of Cygnet, meant for installing solar power and waterproofing systems of Civic Center Building F.

Cygnet received the payment for the project despite not being entitled to it, the Ombudsman said, because it “failed to apply for and secure a Net Metering System from Meralco,” which was a mandatory requirement under the terms of reference and the supply and delivery agreement.

The other graft case against the two former officials, meanwhile, involved the P32.2-million contract awarded to Geodata for the procurement of an online occupational permitting and tracking system.

Investigators flagged anomalies in this contract as it did not have a legal basis in the form of an appropriation ordinance from the Sangguniang Panlungsod. They also noted that the project was not completely delivered.

The Quezon City Legal Department filed the complaint involving Cygnet, while the Quezon City Internal Audit Service was the complainant in the case involving Geodata.

Bautista served three mayoral terms before he was term-limited in 2019.

Bautista and Cuña have reportedly posted bail with the 3rd Division – where a preceding graft case was raffled off – with Assistant Special Prosecutor Lyn Dimayuga recommending bail bonds for each of them be set at P90,000 per case. – Rappler.com