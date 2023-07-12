Metro Manila
Metro Manila
animal welfare

Netizens outraged as security guard allegedly hurls puppy off mall footbridge

Laurice Angeles

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Netizens outraged as security guard allegedly hurls puppy off mall footbridge
A puppy dies after allegedly being thrown off a footbridge by mall security guard

MANILA, Philippines – A viral Facebook post by social media user Janine Santos on Tuesday, July 11, displayed disturbing photos of a SM North Edsa security guard, who allegedly threw a puppy off a footbridge outside the mall.

The incident took place after the security guard’s confrontation with children who refused to leave the footbridge. The puppy did not survive the fall.

The online community responded with outrage towards the security guard and expressed deep sorrow over the puppy’s demise. Many netizens demanded justice for the incident.

A social media user expressed fear for the safety of their pet at the mall following the alleged puppy throwing incident.

A netizen raised concerns about the standard procedures of the mall and the security agency involved.

A social media user called on the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) to take action against this act of animal cruelty.

On Wednesday, July 12, the management of SM North Edsa announced that it had dismissed the security guard and was “no longer allowed to service any of our malls nationwide.”

It added that the security agency involved has been called to conduct an investigation regarding the issue.

PAWS said in a statement that it intended to file a case to ensure accountability for the person responsible for the act of cruelty.

A netizen took the chance to remind everyone of the importance of treating dogs with kindness, especially when they are not doing anything wrong. They emphasized the need for personal responsibility and accountability when interacting with innocent animals.

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

malls in the Philippines

social media