Netizens outraged as security guard allegedly hurls puppy off mall footbridge

A puppy dies after allegedly being thrown off a footbridge by mall security guard

MANILA, Philippines – A viral Facebook post by social media user Janine Santos on Tuesday, July 11, displayed disturbing photos of a SM North Edsa security guard, who allegedly threw a puppy off a footbridge outside the mall.

The incident took place after the security guard’s confrontation with children who refused to leave the footbridge. The puppy did not survive the fall.

The online community responded with outrage towards the security guard and expressed deep sorrow over the puppy’s demise. Many netizens demanded justice for the incident.

I am so mad! I saw a post in fb where a security guard from sm north threw a puppy to the ground and now the puppy is dead 😭😭😭 justice for the little one huhu run free bb doggo :(((( — PISH cannot recover from Mr. Nobleman💙 (@itsmeprinchy) July 12, 2023

just saw the post about the sm north na guard, and i’m so mad. why tf would you do that!!??? i hope he gets what he deserves. poor puppy :(( — 𓆩⚝𓆪 acads ! (slow dms) (@nekocarrt) July 11, 2023

Can’t stop myself from crying after reading the story of the puppy na namatay pagkatapos ihagis ng guard pababa mula sa footbridge sa SM North. Hayup ka kuya guard. Napakawalang-hiya mo. 😭 — SHARMIE (@achurmmiiee) July 11, 2023

kakagising ko lang pero umiiyak na agad ako dahil don sa puppy na hinagis ng guard sa sm north :”'((( — C (@pautdog) July 11, 2023

SECURITY GUARD FROM SM NORTH IS A FUCKING DISGRACE!! He threw an innocent poor puppy over a tall footbridge. My blood is fucking boiling rn!! — Ramil G. 🇵🇭 (@RamilGKnows) July 11, 2023

im so triggered by the sm north-puppy thrown by the guard from the footbridge incident. im so furious, took deep breaths to suppress crying & to avoid having an ugly melt down. it was just a puppy. i hate despicable inhumane beings. — 🌸✨𝖌𝖔𝖙𝖍 𝓯𝓪𝓮 𝓫𝓪𝓫𝔂 𝖌𝖋✨🌸 (@lucasdancel) July 11, 2023

durog yung puso ko sa nabasa ko na binato ng guard yung puppy from footbridge dun sa may SM North. kuhang kuha yung galit ko — AL (@aldespejo) July 11, 2023

A social media user expressed fear for the safety of their pet at the mall following the alleged puppy throwing incident.

the sm north puppy incident scares the shit out of me to bring coby sa mall 😭 potek na guard na yun walang puso — Lyka Gabrielle (@itsfeblyka) July 12, 2023

A netizen raised concerns about the standard procedures of the mall and the security agency involved.

The whole SM North puppy death issue infuriates me especially as a dog owner.



The character of the guard of course is in question, but it raises concern about how SM (or wherever they source their security) trains their guards, and the SOP regarding these issues. — tetsuya makino (@TetsMakino) July 12, 2023

A social media user called on the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) to take action against this act of animal cruelty.

My heart breaks for that puppy that’s been thrown out at SM North Edsa Bridge. Manong Guard, bakit naman ganon? I hope PAWS acts on this case of animal cruelty. 😭💔😭 — ☆ MAJHO ☆ (@mugglefangirl) July 12, 2023

On Wednesday, July 12, the management of SM North Edsa announced that it had dismissed the security guard and was “no longer allowed to service any of our malls nationwide.”

It added that the security agency involved has been called to conduct an investigation regarding the issue.

PAWS said in a statement that it intended to file a case to ensure accountability for the person responsible for the act of cruelty.

A netizen took the chance to remind everyone of the importance of treating dogs with kindness, especially when they are not doing anything wrong. They emphasized the need for personal responsibility and accountability when interacting with innocent animals.

tw: animal cruelty



ang lala nung sm north guard na naghagis ng puppy sa footbridge (?) :<< if wala namang ginagawang masama yung dogs (and if meron man), pls pls pls let us always be kind to them :< easier said than done, yes, pero tayo yung may utak na may capacity to — — reo (@saturdayysix) July 12, 2023

think more rationally and critically. let this be a safe world for them :(( — reo (@saturdayysix) July 12, 2023

tweeting this based not only sa context na na-mention, but in general. recently lang, first time ko maka-witness ng dog na nasagi ng car malapit sa uplb. hindi man lang bumaba yung driver to check the dog na nadali niya. pls huhu let’s be — — reo (@saturdayysix) July 12, 2023

responsible AND accountable. like us, animals are thriving hard to live din :< — reo (@saturdayysix) July 12, 2023

– Rappler.com