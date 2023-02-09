Fire hits bus terminal in Cubao, Quezon City

(1st UPDATE) The Bureau of Fire Protection says the fire has reached Task Force Bravo or sixth alarm as of 6:45 pm

MANILA, Philippines – A fire broke out in a bus terminal in Cubao, Quezon City, on Thursday afternoon, February 9, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) National Capital Region said.

According to the bureau, the fire hit a bus station located in Araneta City, Time Square Street in Barangay Socorro. The BFP said they received the call about the incident at around 4:46 pm.

The first alarm was reported at around 4:51 pm. As of 6:45 pm, the fire has reached Task Force Bravo – the sixth alarm, excluding the “out” or the first level, based on the BFP’s report. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said earlier that they already responded to the incident together with the BFP.

MMDA ALERT: Fire incident at Time Square Ave. involving Araneta bus terminal as of 4:40 PM. Now on 3rd alarm. MMDA and BFP are on site. #mmda — Official MMDA (@MMDA) February 9, 2023

As of writing, the BFP has yet to give more details on the incident, including if there were people injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. – Rappler.com