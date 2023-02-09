Metro Manila
Metro Manila
fires in the Philippines

Fire hits bus terminal in Cubao, Quezon City

Jairo Bolledo
Fire hits bus terminal in Cubao, Quezon City

DAMAGING. A fire breaks out in a bus terminal in Cubao, Quezon City on February 9, 2023.

Bureau of Fire Protection

(1st UPDATE) The Bureau of Fire Protection says the fire has reached Task Force Bravo or sixth alarm as of 6:45 pm

MANILA, Philippines – A fire broke out in a bus terminal in Cubao, Quezon City, on Thursday afternoon, February 9, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) National Capital Region said.

According to the bureau, the fire hit a bus station located in Araneta City, Time Square Street in Barangay Socorro. The BFP said they received the call about the incident at around 4:46 pm.

The first alarm was reported at around 4:51 pm. As of 6:45 pm, the fire has reached Task Force Bravo – the sixth alarm, excluding the “out” or the first level, based on the BFP’s report. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said earlier that they already responded to the incident together with the BFP.

As of writing, the BFP has yet to give more details on the incident, including if there were people injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Jairo Bolledo

Jairo Bolledo is a multimedia reporter at Rappler covering the police, crime, military, and security.
More from Jairo Bolledo

Bureau of Fire Protection

National Capital Region

Quezon City