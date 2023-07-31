Minor fire hits building partly occupied by Comelec

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EXTINGUISHED. Within minutes, authorities put out a minor fire that hit the Palacio del Gobernador building in Intramuros, Manila, on July 31, 2023.

The Comelec says no election materials were affected in the fire that broke out on the floor occupied by the Bureau of the Treasury

MANILA, Philippines – A fire broke out on Monday, July 31, on one of the floors of Palacio del Gobernador, a building in Manila where a number of government agencies hold office, but it was quickly put out.

The fire affected the building’s sixth floor, which is occupied by the Bureau of the Treasury, according to a press release from the Commission on Elections (Comelec), which holds office on floors unaffected by the fire.

The Comelec said the fire was extinguished at 12:38 pm, six minutes after it was spotted.

The poll body guaranteed no election materials – especially in relation to the conduct of the October 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls – were affected.

“All work at the Comelec departments and offices at the Palacio del Gobernador was suspended by Chairman George Garcia,” said poll spokesman Rex Laudiangco.

“While the frontline services in the issuance of voter’s registration records and certifications of the National Central File Division of the Election Records and Statistics Department in Cabildo Street continue as usual, issuance of the overseas voter’s certificates by the Office for Overseas Voting, which is located at the seventh floor of the Palacio del Gobernador building, shall be suspended for the remainder of the day and will resume tomorrow,” he added.

The Comelec holds office on the first, fifth, seventh, and eighth floors of Palacio del Gobernador.

On the same day in 2022, a fire also hit Palacio del Gobernador, affecting the seventh floor, where the Comelec’s Information and Technology Department holds office.

The poll body said at the time no important files were damaged, and that its servers and vaults, as well as election data and voters’ registration data, were all safe and intact.

The incident revived discussions on the need for the Comelec to have its own building, as it is the only constitutional office in the Philippines that still rents its offices.

The Comelec eventually received initial funding of P1.2 billion for the new building to be constructed in Pasay City, and secured written commitment from the Department of Budget and Management that would enable the commission to finish the P8.39-billion project by 2025. – Rappler.com