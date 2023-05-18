Ex-QC mayor Bautista, city administrator plead not guilty to P32-M graft charge

FORMER QUEZON CITY MAYOR. Former Quezon City mayor Herbert 'Bistek; Bautista emerges from the Sandiganbayan following his not guilty plea to a P32-milion graft charge, on May 18, 2023

The former Quezon City mayor believes that the case is 'politically motivated'

MANILA, Philippines – Former Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista and former city administrator Aldrin Cuña pleaded not guilty to one of two counts of graft filed against them before the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan on Thursday, May 18.

The graft case involves a P32.2-million contract awarded to Geodata Solutions, Incorporated for the procurement of an online occupational permitting and tracking system.

In an interview with reporters, Bautista believed that the cases are “politically motivated.”

“Nag-devote ka ng sarili mo sa mamamayan ng Quezon City for 34 years and then because of politics meroon tayong ganito,” the actor-turned politician said. (You devoted yourself to the people of Quezon City for 34 years, and then because of politics, we have this.)

The other case graft case stemmed from a contract worth P25.34-million in favor of Cygnet, meant for installing solar power and waterproofing systems of Civic Center Building F.

The Ombudsman alleged that Bautista and Cuña favored contractors Cygnet Energy and Power Asia, Incorporated, and Geodata Solutions despite their noncompliance with documentary requirements and procedures, in violation of Section 3(e) of Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. – Rappler.com