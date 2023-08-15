Makati-Taguig dispute delays distribution of school uniforms, supplies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Parents and students in public schools in EMBO barangays are left hanging because of the squabble between Taguig and Makati

Editor’s note: The names of minors in this story have been changed.

MANILA, Philippines – With classes set to start in a few weeks, incoming Makati Science High School Grade 7 student JC still doesn’t have a school uniform.

Used to be, it was the Makati City government which provided free uniforms and school supplies to the students of Makati Science High School and other public schools in barangays in the Enlisted Men’s Barrios (EMBO) areas.

Taguig, however, took over the 14 schools in the EMBO locales following the Supreme Court ruling which settled its decades-long boundary dispute with Makati.

The result of the latest scrap between the two feuding city governments is the confusion and anxiety of their citizens.

Neither of the cities of Taguig and Makati has provided the thousands of students in Fort Bonifacio’s EMBO barangays their uniforms, school supplies, and other educational aid.

JC was aware of cause of the delay. She told Rappler that the distribution of uniforms and school supplies was hampered by the squabble of the two cities.

She said that during the pre-enrollment last June, the students were measured for their uniforms.

During their school orientation and enrollment on Tuesday, August 15, JC said that they were informed that Taguig would provide them with school uniforms and school supplies. They were not told though when would they receive these.

While waiting for their uniforms, JC said they were told to wear shirts and pants when classes begin on August 29.

Because of the delays, the family of JC and her younger sibling studying at West Rembo Elementary School had to buy school supplies out of their own pockets.

JC’s mother, Gigi, meanwhile, said she was worried they might lose the benefits they used to enjoy from Makati.

“Sa mahal ng bilihin ngayon tapos nagre-rent ka lang sobrang hirap na mawala yung ganoong programa, parang hindi kami sanay,” Gigi said.

(With the high cost of commodities these days, and we’re just renting, it’s really difficult to let go of such a program; we’re not used to it.)

Apart from JC and the child in elementary, their third child is a toddler. The mother said that they were still adjusting to their expenses after her husband just left abroad to work.

WORRIED. A parent express her worries over the delay of distribution of free school supplies and school uniforms from Taguig City government.

Rowena Cinco, a grandmother who looks after her granddaughter studying in Cembo Elementary School, also lamented over what was happening in their barangay.

“Masakit po sa kalooban namin na ganoon kasi ang tagal na namin dito sa Makati biro mo dito na ko nag-elementary hanggang may mga apo na ko,” Rowena said.

(It really hurts us because we’ve been here in Makati for so long; imagine, I even went to elementary school here, and now I have grandchildren.)

Her three children, who are now a soldier, a teacher, and a health worker, are also graduates of Cembo Elementary School.

Gigi and Rowena are just two of the parents or guardians of around 300,000 students studying in EMBO schools.

Free school supplies

Makati is known for its generosity in providing students their school essentials all marked with distinctive blue hues and the city government logo. The school essentials include bags, leather and rubber shoes, socks, tumblers, regular school uniforms, and P.E. uniforms.

FREE SCHOOL SUPPLIES. Makati Mayor Abby Binay distributes shoes and bags to students in a public school in Makati

Makati also provides a Go Bag or emergency bag for students from kinder to high school. It contains a food bar, emergency stick (glow-in-the-dark), thermal blanket, and N95 respiratory mask.

On top of these, students also receive snack packages.

On the other hand, Taguig also provides bags, school uniforms, shoes, notebooks, pad papers, pens, pencils, and hygiene kits.

FREE SCHOOL SUPPLIES. Taguig City distributes free school uniform and supplies to students.

Makati claimed that Taguig has rejected its offer to continue providing free uniforms, shoes, supplies, and other school needs of some 30,000 public school students in the affected barangays.

Taguig, however, refuted this claim saying that the allegation was “maliciously calculated to portray Taguig as an uncaring city.”

Last July, Taguig City announced that it was gradually extending its scholarship programs to the residents of EMBO barangays. – Rappler.com