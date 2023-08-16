Makati Mayor Binay urges DILG to intervene in Taguig transition chaos

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A huge tarpaulin that reads 'This property is owned by Makati City' is posted on the gate of Fort Bonifacio Elementary School on August 14, 2023, where a 'Brigada Eskwela' by teachers and volunteers from the Taguig LGU is being conducted at the adjoining Cembo Elementary School.

'I am also appealing to the DILG. Perhaps, it is high time for you to convene a meeting for the proper transition of EMBOs to Taguig,' says Makati Mayor Abby Binay

MANILA, Philippines – Makati Mayor Abby Binay has appealed to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to intervene in the transition of territories to Taguig, amid the prevailing turmoil between the two cities.

“Ako rin po ay nananawagan sa DILG. Siguro naman, it is high time you call a meeting for a proper transition of EMBOs (Enlisted Men’s Barrios) to Taguig,” Binay said in an interview with DZBB on Wednesday, August 16.

(I am also appealing to the DILG. Perhaps, it is high time for you to convene a meeting for the proper transition of EMBOs to Taguig.)

She said that the pronouncements from different agencies sow confusion among the public.

“Hindi naman siguro kalabisan na mamagitan ang DILG kasi sobrang nagkakagulo ngayon dahil conflicting po ‘yung mga order. Sabi ni police ganito, sabi ni DOJ ganito. Parang it just creates more problems rather than maging tama at maayos ‘yung transition,” Binay said.

(It probably won’t be too much for the DILG to intervene because there’s so much chaos now due to the conflicting orders. The police say one thing, and the DOJ says another. It seems like it just creates more problems instead of ensuring a proper and smooth transition.)

In June, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos told Rappler that they were still waiting for the writ of execution from the Supreme Court as they could not facilitate the turnover of contested territories without the writ.

A writ of execution is a legal order issued by a court that authorizes the enforcement of a judgment or court decision.

This legal document is also needed to allow Taguig courts to have jurisdiction and take over pending litigations over EMBO.

In a press briefing on Monday, August 14, Abalos asked Binay and Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano to set aside issues surrounding the case and focus on the welfare of students.

“Ang importante sa ngayon yung mga bata makapag-enroll [at] makapag-aral, etc. Kung sino man may ari [ng property o] mag-rereimburse, mag-usap na lang sila,” he said.

(What’s important now is for the children to enroll, study, etc. Whoever owns it or will be reimbursed, they can just talk and settle.)

Recently, Taguig took over the 14 public schools in the EMBO areas. This ignited a verbal conflict between the local chief executives of Taguig and Makati, along with a “banner war.”

Parents and students, however, were caught in the middle of this fight as they awaitthe education aid they used to enjoy from the Makati local government.– Rappler.com