Malaysian arrested for selling pre-registered SIM cards to raided POGO

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The buy bust is a follow-up to the raid of SA Rivendell, a Philippine offshore gaming operations that served as a scam hub also in Pasay City

PAMPANGA, Philippines – A young Malaysian was arrested in Pasay City on Thursday night, September 14, for selling pre-registered subscriber identity module (SIM) cards to a scam hub previously raided by authorities.

Leone Sze Yuan, aka Jeff, 23, was arrested in an entrapment operation conducted by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG), the CIDG Eastern District Field Unit (EDFU), and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC). He was arrested along Road 23 in front of the Sea Residence Tower C in Pasay City.

Yuan is accused of violating Republic Act 11934 or the SIM Registration Act of 2022 in relation to RA 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act, RA 10173 or the Data Privacy Act of 2012, and RA 8484 or the Access Device Regulation Act of 1998.

Police Captain Adrian Anuran, deputy chief of the technical branch of PAOCC’s integrated operations, said the buy bust was a follow-up to the raid on SA Rivendell Global Gaming, a Philippine offshore gaming operations (POGO) firm at the SKK Building also in Pasay last August.

Authorities raided the POGO firm, which was employing more than 600 workers who created fake identities on dating websites and scammed the lovers who fell for them.

“After the SKK raid, we searched for who was supplying the SIM cards to the POGO business,” Anuran said in Filipino.

Yuan allegedly used random names and fake identities to pre-register the SIM cards, thus compromising the real identities of the names used in the SIM registration, Anuran said.

The SIM cards were being sold mostly to Chinese individuals residing in the Philippines for online betting in casinos, online banking transactions, and illegal activities.

Anuran said the SIM cards were being sold for P550 to P600 each in small-volume transactions. The price would drop to P120 to P150 each for bulk buyers.

The suspect was initially brought to CIDG EDFU. However, Anuran said, he was turned over to the CIDG in Camp Crame in Quezon City on Friday, September 15. – Rappler.com