Manila suspends classes, local gov’t work for Feast of the Black Nazarene

THANKSGIVING. Devotees flock to the vicinity of the Quiapo Church in Manila to witness the passing thanksgiving procession of the Black Nazarene on December 31, 2022.

Traslacion is still canceled for 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there will be other activities devotees can participate in

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna on Wednesday, January 4, suspended classes in all levels and work in local government offices on Monday, January 9, to allow devotees to participate in activities for the Feast of the Black Nazarene.

According to Lacuna’s Executive Order (EO) No. 1, there will still be no Traslacion, the yearly event where millions of devotees from all over the country gather in Manila for the transfer of the Black Nazarene from Luneta to Quiapo. The event is again suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of Traslacion, “and in due consideration to all devotees of the Black Nazarene,” there will be a procession on Sunday, January 8, after the 12:01 am Mass at the Minor Basilica in Quiapo.

There will also be in-person eucharistic celebrations on January 9 at the Quiapo Church and in selected churches in the city. Devotees may also follow the Masses online through the Facebook page of the parish.

“In order not to unduly crowd the city for purposes not specific to the January 9, 2023 religious activities for the Feast of the Black Nazarene, it is essential that work in city government offices be suspended,” read EO No. 1.

“Whereas, for the same reason, and in order to give the parents and students of city schools the time to participate in the religious activities for the Feast of the Black Nazarene, it is fitting that classes on all public and private schools whether in-person or online be suspended as well on January 9,” it added.

The city government also “strongly encouraged” private businesses to suspend work on Monday “for the welfare of their employees” in the absence of a declaration from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. making January 9 a special non-working local holiday.

The Manila mayor also issued EO No. 2, which imposes a liquor ban from January 7 to 9 within the Quiapo area, particularly in all barangays within the parish of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene.

Lacuna said the strict implementation of City Ordinance No. 5555, which prohibits drinking liquor and other alcoholic beverages in public places such as streets and alleys, was needed “to promote peace and order” during the religious celebration.

The city government directed the Manila Police District (MPD) and all law enforcement officers to strictly implement the ordinance during the period.

The Feast of the Black Nazarene, the biggest religious event in predominantly Catholic Philippines, is usually characterized by a day-long procession that attracts millions of devotees every January 9. The Black Nazarene refers to Jesus of Nazareth, represented by a 17th-century mulatto image that devotees believe to be miraculous.

In 2021, despite Traslacion still being canceled, devotees persisted in their tradition and gathered at Quiapo Church.

Devotees also flocked to the vicinity of Quiapo Church to witness the passing thanksgiving procession of the Black Nazarene on December 31, 2022.

The MPD estimated more than 5,000 devotees joined the procession. – Rappler.com