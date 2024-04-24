Metro Manila
Marcos rejects proposal to increase illegal parking fine in Metro Manila

Dwight de Leon

Marcos rejects proposal to increase illegal parking fine in Metro Manila

TRAFFIC. Heavy traffic builds up on the southbound section of EDSA in Quezon City on August 24, 2023.

Jire Carreon/Rappler

'While I understand the intention behind the proposal, I’ve decided to prioritize discipline over penalties,' Marcos says

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday, April 24, that he has nixed a Metro Manila Council (MMC) directive that sought to raise the fines for illegal parking in the National Capital Region.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, MMC’s Joint Traffic Circular No. 01 would have increased the financial penalty for violators from P1,000 to P4,000 beginning April 15.

“While I understand the intention behind the proposal, I’ve decided to prioritize discipline over penalties,” Marcos said in a video statement. “Ang Bagong Pilipino ay disiplinado (The New Filipino is disciplined.)”

“By focusing on individual responsibility, we can create long-lasting solutions to our traffic challenge,” he added.

The logic is reminiscent of Marcos’ earlier directive not to penalize yet e-bicycles and e-tricycles plying national roads in Metro Manila once the ban on such vehicles took effect on April 15.

Marcos had said more time is needed to educate the public about the ban.

On April 10, Marcos led a town hall on the capital region’s traffic woes, an apparent effort to show the government’s commitment in addressing a perennial problem in Metro Manila.

During the summit, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority unveiled adjusted working hours for all local government unit employees in Metro Manila. San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora later said this policy will take effect on May 2. – Rappler.com

Dwight de Leon

Dwight de Leon is a multimedia reporter who covers President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Malacañang, and the Commission on Elections for Rappler.
