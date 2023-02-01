Metro Manila mayors approve single ticketing system for errant drivers

APPROVED. The Metro Manila Council Metro Manila adopts the single ticketing system through the establishment of the Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023 on February 1, 2023.

The single ticketing system will take effect in March, says Metro Manila Council President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila mayors on Wednesday, February 1, approved the implementation of a single ticketing system that would unify the enforcement of traffic rules in the capital region.

In a Metro Manila Council (MMC) meeting on Wednesday, the local chief executives adopted the single ticketing system by establishing the Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023. The code provides for a “system of interconnectivity” among government agencies involved in traffic management in the capital region.

The code also provides for standardized fines and penalties which will be endorsed to the Land Transportation Office and local councils for adoption.

MMC President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said the single ticketing system will take effect in March.

Zamora added that the local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila must pass their ordinances adopting the Metro Manila Traffic Code on or before March 15 to fully implement the system. Makati, for instance, has already passed its ordinance.

What to expect

The single ticketing system “will harmonize the existing national and local laws on traffic enforcement to establish effective transport and traffic management in Metro Manila,” reads Resolution No. 23-02 of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

“Its approval and adoption will also help address different procedures of apprehension; payment of fines; redemption of licenses and plates; as well as uncoordinated implementation of traffic laws resulting in confusion of the driving public, loss of money, and productive hours,” the MMDA said in a statement.

With the single ticketing system, errant motorists will be able to pay for their traffic violations in any city of the region, regardless of which locality they were caught in. Payments can also be settled electronically.

The code lists the following as the most common traffic violations, which will be penalized uniformly:

Disregarding traffic signs

Illegal parking (attended and unattended)

Number coding

Truck ban

Light truck ban

Reckless driving

Unregistered motor vehicle

Driving without license

Tricycle ban

Obstruction

Dress code for motorcycle

Overloading

Defective motorcycle accessories

Unauthorized modification

Arrogance/discourteous conduct of a driver

Loading and unloading in prohibited zones

Illegal counterflow

Overspeeding

Meanwhile, the following are the the special traffic enforcement laws that are considered in the unified implementation:

Seat Belts Use Act

Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act

Motorcycle Helmet Act

Children’s Safety on Motorcycles Act

Anti-Distracted Driving Act

Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act

The MMDA is set to fund hardware and information technology requirements for the seamless rollout of the Land Transportation Management System.

“This is a historic moment for all of us because after more than 20 years, Metro Manila is finally adopting the single ticketing system that will highly benefit our motorists,” said MMDA Acting Chairman Don Artes. – Rappler.com