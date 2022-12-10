NCR status quo on license confiscation until single ticketing system finalized

MMC. The Metro Manila Council convenes to discuss the proposed single ticketing system and other matters on December 10, 2022.

Once Metro Manila local governments pass ordinances for the single ticketing system license, confiscation of erring drivers' licenses stops but violations will earn demerit points

MANILA, Philippines – Drivers in Metro Manila can still have their licenses confiscated when they commit road offenses until the capital region’s mayors pass ordinances on the proposed single ticketing system, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

In a statement on Saturday, December 10, the MMDA announced that the Metro Manila Council agreed to impose a moratorium on the confiscation of traffic violators’ driver’s licenses under the single ticketing system. The MMC is the governing and policy-making body of the MMDA composed of the capital region mayors.

But every [local government unit] in [the National Capital Region] will need pass an ordinance for the the single ticketing system to be finalized, said MMDA Acting Chairman Romando Artes.

“For now, the existing ordinance/traffic laws of each LGU shall prevail. Subject to the passage of an ordinance, they are allowed to continue to confiscate driver’s licenses of erring motorists,” Artes said.

The single ticketing system, targeted for implementation by the first quarter of 2023, would allow the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to quickly identify drivers with multiple violations, the MMDA said.

Once it is in place, driver’s licenses can no longer be confiscated.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Jay Art Tugade said the LTO has laid down the technical requirements for the MMDA and LGUs authorized to issue traffic violation tickets to tag and record traffic violations.

“Once the single ticketing system is finalized, the LTO will strictly implement its demerit point system to be able to properly monitor driver’s license records. [Licenses] should only be issued to deserving and qualified drivers,” Tugade said.

Artes said that the MMDA, the LTO, and the 17 LGUs in Metro Manila are still finalizing the integration of the single ticketing system. Traffic violators will be able to settle penalties through Bayad Centers.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, a former MMDA chairman, said that the agency maintained the authority of the LTO to confiscate driver’s licenses as the leading law enforcement agency in the implementation of traffic laws. – Rappler.com