MMDA begins enforcing fines for motorcycles on EDSA bike lanes

BIKE LANE. Some motorcycle riders use the bike lane along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on August 16, 2023.

The bike lane is not a fast lane for motorcycle riders, says the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Monday, August 21, started to apprehend motorcycle riders using bike lanes along EDSA.

Last week, the MMDA observed an influx in the number of motorcycles using bike lanes. As a result, cyclists could not use the lane intended for them.

In a statement released on Sunday, August 20, the MMDA stressed that the bike lane is not a fast lane for motorcycle riders.

According to the MMDA, motorcycle riders’ use of bike lanes is considered as disregarding traffic signs, which comes with a P1,000 fine.

Recently, San Juan City removed the bollards along bike lanes in parts of Ortigas Avenue within its jurisdiction, following the recommendation of the MMDA.

This decision, however, has drawn criticism from bike advocates, who argue that it “compromises the safety of bikers for the convenience of motor vehicles.” – Rappler.com