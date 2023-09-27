MMDA launches motorcycle riding academy

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The MMDA's motorcycle riding academy offers a free two-day course with theoretical and practical training

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday, September 27, inaugurated its motorcycle riding academy in Pasig City.

“Through this motorcycle riding academy, we will aspire to educate our fellow countrymen who ride motorcycles on traffic law compliance, driving discipline, skills to avoid accidents, and basic emergency response,” MMDA acting chairperson Don Artes said in Filipino.

The academy offers a free two-day motorcycle course with theoretical and practical training. It operates from Monday to Saturday and can accommodate up to 300 students per week.

The half-hectare property lent by the Government Service Insurance System has at least three airconditioned classrooms, training tracks, and a clinic, among other features. The training track replicates real road conditions with pedestrian lanes, road signs, traffic lights, a roundabout, and a ramp.

MOTORCYCLE TRACKS. A rider tests the racks at the MMDA motorcycle riding academy on September 27, 2023.

The MMDA also has almost 100 motorcycles donated by various individuals and groups such as Honda, Angkas, and Joyride, which students can use for training. Artes said that students only need to bring their own helmets and other safety gear.

Graduates of the motorcycle riding academy’s course will receive priority consideration for employment with ride-hailing companies.

The MMDA is also working with the TESDA for accreditation so the certificate from the motorcycle riding academy could be used in license applications.

Enrollment for the academy will open to the public in mid-October.

According to the MMDA, there are approximately 175,000 motorcycle riders on EDSA, one of Metro Manila’s major thoroughfares.

Data showed that at least 2,269 pedestrians were struck by a vehicle from January to August 2023. This is already 71% of the total number of pedestrians that were hit in 2022. – Rappler.com