MMDA taps actress Ria Atayde to be spokesperson

MMDA Chair Don Artes says Ria Atayde’s work experience is suited for the job and her celebrity status will help the agency in information dissemination

MANILA, Philippines – Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) acting chair Don Artes has tapped actress Ria Atayde to be the new MMDA spokesperson.

“I personally believe she can be an asset here in MMDA. That’s why I personally asked her if she can be MMDA’s spokesperson,” Artes said in a press conference on Friday, May 19.

Artes said that Atayde already agreed to his offer and he has already submitted an endorsement letter to Malacañang.

Atayde replaced current MMDA spokesperson Melissa Carunungan. Artes said that while Carunungan is doing “good,” however, she is only an officer in charge.

Artes said: “In so far as qualifications are concerned, she’s (Atayde) a communications graduate from La Salle,” he said.

He added that Atayde’s work experience is suited for the job and her celebrity status will help the agency in information dissemination.

The MMDA chair also said that Atayde’s experience in dealing with bashers could help the agency. He said that one of the jobs of a spokesperson is warding off criticisms.

“The bashing she got when she was hired as a model by a certain brand, she handled it very positively, confidently and I can say that she’s an empowered woman needed by the agency,” he said.

Atayde is the daughter of actress Sylvia Sanchez, and sister of Quezon City Representative Arjo Atayde, who is also an actor. –Rappler.com