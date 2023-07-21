MMDA urges ride-hailing operators to sanction traffic violators

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Some of the ride-hailing operators tell MMDA they already have guidelines on penalizing their drivers who violate traffic rules

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority asked ride-hailing operators to impose administrative sanctions on their drivers who violate traffic laws.

“We urge motorcycle ride-hailing firms to impose administrative sanctions on their partner motorcycle riders who violate traffic rules,” said MMDA acting chairperson Don Artes on Thursday, July 20.

Representatives from Grab, Angkas, JoyRide, Toktok, Transportify, Maxim Riders Food Delivery, and Move It attended the meeting.

Joyride and Angkas said they already have administrative guidelines for penalizing traffic violators.

Habitual violators could face suspension or disaffiliation from their company, JoyRide Vice President Jerico Meneses said.

Meanwhile, Angkas head of operations David Brian Medrana said violators receive a notice on the first offense, and subsequent violations could lead to suspension.

MMDA also asked if it can report to the ride-hailing platforms the drivers monitored on their CCTV violating traffic laws while the No Contact Apprehension Program (NCAP) is suspended.

The NCAP enabled local government units, including the MMDA, to enforce traffic regulations by leveraging cutting-edge traffic management technology. This involved the use of advanced camera systems operated by computer vision artificial intelligence.

After the suspension of NCAP in August 2022, Artes noted a spike in the number of traffic violations. Before the suspension, there was an average of 9,000 accidents per month, and now it reaches 32,000.

The call for the imposition of administrative sanctions came after safety concerns were raised about motorcycle riders seeking shelter in underpasses or footbridges during heavy rain.

On Thursday, MMDA announced that motorcycles seeking shelter in underpasses or footbridges during heavy rain face a fine starting in August.

Based on MMDA’s data, on average, 165,652 motorcycles traversed EDSA daily from January 2023 to July 17, 2023. This is significantly higher than the volume of motorcycles in 2019 or before the pandemic with 110,167 daily. – Rappler.com