Pateros challenges Taguig’s claim over Fort Bonifacio, EMBOs

The legal battle of Pateros for these areas is nothing new, as it has been staking its claim for three decades

MANILA, Philippines – A new twist emerged in the simmering land dispute between the cities of Taguig and Makati as the neighboring town of Pateros came forward to reassert its ownership claim over the Fort Bonifacio and Enlisted Men’s Barrios (EMBOs).

“Kung ang pagbabatayan natin ay dokumento ay confident ako na kaya naming patunayan na sa amin talaga ang area na pinaglalabanan na ‘yun,” Pateros Mayor Miguel Ponce said in an interview with One Ph.

(If our basis would be documents, I am confident that we can prove that the area we are fighting for is truly ours.)

Based on the historical claim of Pateros, it originally possessed 1,040 hectares, but its current land area has been reduced to just 168 hectares.

Pateros is the only municipality and smallest local government unit in Metro Manila. Ponce said that the legal battle of Pateros for ownership of the said territories has been going on for three decades.

In 2012, Pateros filed a civil case before the Taguig Regional Trial Court seeking to reclaim the 461.56-hectare Fort Bonifacio area from the jurisdiction of Taguig and 304.45 hectares of land from Makati, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

Pateros asserted that it has held control over these areas since it gained status as an independent town in 1801. During that period, Fort Bonifacio and the seven barangays were collectively referred to as Barrio Mamancat, which was one of Pateros’ five barrios.

Ponce said that Pateros lost a significant portion of its land after it was converted into a military base during the American colonial period.

Last April 19, the Supreme Court granted the petition of Pateros for review and ordered the Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 271 to reinstate Civil Case No. 73387-TG.

The Pateros mayor also noted that its case against Taguig is independent from the case between Makati and Taguig which was already resolved by the Supreme Court.

“Yung kaso namin ay buhay na buhay at inaantay lang namin ang regional trial court na magsimula kaming magpresenta ng ebidensya,” Ponce said.

(Our case is very much alive, and we are just waiting for the regional trial court to start allowing us to present evidence.)

‘Sister town’

In an interview last June, Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano said she considers Pateros a sister town.

Amid the pending case between Taguig and Pateros, she expressed hope that they will have better communication with the municipality.

“Ang Pateros po ay sister city or sister town ng Taguig. Kakambal po namin ‘yan, hindi mo mapapaghiwalay nang ganoon-ganoon ang Taguig at Pateros,” Cayetano, who used to served as the representative of Taguig City-Pateros from 2007 to 2010 said.

(Pateros is a sister city or sister town of Taguig. They are intertwined in such a way that Taguig and Pateros cannot be easily separated from each other.)

Despite the supposed sisterhood, Cayetano said that Taguig will defend its claim over Fort Bonifacio and EMBO barangays.

“Katulad po ng ginawa namin na pag-defend sa historical and legal position ng city of Taguig ganoon din po ang gagawin namin,” she said.

(Just like how we defended the historical and legal position of the city of Taguig, that’s also what we will do)

In April 2022, the SC’s 3rd Division ruled with finality that the disputed areas – Bonifacio Global City and nearby EMBO barangays – were under the jurisdiction of Taguig. – Rappler.com