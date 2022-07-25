IN PHOTOS: The shooting inside Ateneo de Manila University

The incident killed three people, including a former mayor of Lamitan City
MANILA, Philippines – Tragedy struck Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday, July 24, as a gunman entered campus and killed three people, including a former mayor of Lamitan City in Basilan province.
The suspect, Chao Tiao Yumol, is in the custody of the Quezon City Police Department and undergoing custodial investigation.
The fatalities were Rose Furigay, former mayor of Lamitan City, her long-time aide Victor George Capistrano, and Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiala.
Furigay’s daughter, Hannah, was also wounded in the incident and was rushed to the Quirino Memorial Medical Center. Quezon City Police District director Brigadier General Remus Medina said she is in stable condition.