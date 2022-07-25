IN PHOTOS: The shooting inside Ateneo de Manila University

Members of the police and the SOCO inspect the premises of insdie the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City where a shooting incident that killed three people happened before a graduation ceremony on JulY 24.

The incident killed three people, including a former mayor of Lamitan City

MANILA, Philippines – Tragedy struck Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday, July 24, as a gunman entered campus and killed three people, including a former mayor of Lamitan City in Basilan province.

The suspect, Chao Tiao Yumol, is in the custody of the Quezon City Police Department and undergoing custodial investigation.

Ateneo shooting suspect Chao Tiao Yumol talks to the members of the media at Camp Karingal in Quezon City following his arrest on Sunday, July 24. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler

The fatalities were Rose Furigay, former mayor of Lamitan City, her long-time aide Victor George Capistrano, and Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiala.

Furigay’s daughter, Hannah, was also wounded in the incident and was rushed to the Quirino Memorial Medical Center. Quezon City Police District director Brigadier General Remus Medina said she is in stable condition.

– Rappler.com