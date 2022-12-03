IN PHOTOS: Taguig opens ‘Christmas by the Lake’ attraction

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS. Visitors of the Christmas by the Lake attraction in Taguig City ride a train taking them around the park.

Around 'a million Christmas lights' illuminate the park in Taguig City's Lakeshore area, the local government says

MANILA, Philippines – Families in and around Taguig are welcome to enjoy light shows, food parks, interactive murals, and more at the “Christmas by the Lake” attraction, which the Taguig local government unit (LGU) opened on Thursday, December 1.

The six-hectare outdoor attraction, located at the Lakeshore area along Laguna Lake Highway in Barangay Lower Bicutan, is an experience that families, friends, and partners may enjoy for free.

The Taguig LGU claimed that the attraction, particularly its “The Lights of Christmas” experience, is the biggest lights park in the country, with around one million Christmas lights using an “energy-efficient technology to symbolize Taguigueño’s faith and resilience to rise from the darkness brought about by the pandemic.”

Apart from Christmas lights, visitors can also experience a village train, a walking tour, Christmas-themed installations, and lights and sounds shows. Foodies can also try a “variety of meals” in the native kubos (nipa huts) elevated by wooden stilts from the water.

Here’s a look at some experiences at Christmas by the Lake. All photos are courtesy of the Taguig LGU:

ENTRANCE. A festive lighted arch greets visitors of the Lights of Christmas experience.

TRAIN RIDE. A train takes Christmas by the Lake visitors to see the lit decorations around the park.

LIGHT SHOW. The train at Christmas by the Lake takes visitors through a tunnel with a projected light show.

LIT TRAIN. The train is decorated with lights of its own.

EXPLORING. Visitors can also explore Christmas by the lake by foot.

PERFORMERS. Performers in lit costumes and stilts can also be seen around the park.

PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES. Children of all ages are welcome to enjoy the performances by entertainers within the decorated park.

Families, partners, and barkadas can also take fun, Instagrammable photos with the interactive murals.

HI, HELLO! Two visitors ‘communicate’ through an illustrated tin can telephone.

‘LOVE.’ A pair of visitors pose in front of a mural with the word ‘love’ on it.

KITE-FLYING. Students use their imaginations to recreate the experience of flying a kite at one of the murals.

The gates of the “Lights of Christmas” Park open at 5 pm. Visits to this park require prior bookings through online reservation or through phone calls.

Meanwhile, walk-ins are accepted at the following experiences:

Mercado del Lago Floating Village, Food Park, and Activity Hall (opens at 4 pm)

Belen (Nativity Scene)

Walkway of lights

Interactive murals

Artists’ hub

The Lights of Christmas Food Park (opens at 4 pm)

All attractions are open until midnight.

“This newest attraction from the city is something we should all be proud of because it reflects not only our identity as a probinsyudad (province-city) but also our values as a community,” said Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano.

More than the decoration and the lights, Cayetano said that the park also presents “the real meaning of Christmas: Christ, who became a man to save the world. He is the true light in our lives.”

Christmas by the Lake will be open from December 1 to January 15, 2023. – Rappler.com