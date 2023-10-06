Quezon City police chief explains traffic stoppage, but yet to name VIP in vehicle

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Quezon City Police District, in its two statements issued about the incident, did not name the passenger of the vehicle captured in the video

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Brigadier General Redrico Maranan explained the traffic disruption in Commonwealth Avenue, which involved a QCPD cop, but still did not name the passenger of the vehicle referred in the video.

In a statement on Friday, October 6, Maranan said traffic management is part of the police’s duty to provide security for very important persons (VIPs), including government officials.

“Traffic management is an essential part of the security measures we provide for VIPs, including diplomats, elected government officials, state guests, and other personalities whose movements require the utmost security. It is crucial to emphasize that our approach to simple traffic management should remain free from political influence,” the QCPD chief, who was also the former Philippine National Police spokesperson, said.

Maranan explained that the traffic operation “was not, in any manner, related to politics.” The QCPD also apologized “for any inconvenience and confusion brought on by the situation.” He also apologized to Vice President Sara Duterte, who was dragged in the controversy.

On Thursday, October 5, a video showing a cop closing a portion of Commonwealth Avenue made rounds online. In the video, the cop, identified as Police Executive Master Sergeant Pantallano, was heard mentioning the word “VP” (vice president).

Duterte denied her involvement in the issue. The Office of the Vice President said Duterte was in Mindanao since October 4 for World Teacher’s Day activities. Due to the incident, the vice president wrote to the QCPD, asking them to conduct a probe.

The QCPD, in its two statements about the incident, did not name the passenger of the vehicle captured in the video. Reporters already asked the police district who was the passenger the cop was referring to in the video. However, the QCPD has yet to respond to queries, as of writing.

On Thursday night, the QCPD already apologized over the incident and claimed it stemmed from a confusion and lapse of judgment on the cops’ part.

Police Lieutenant Colonel May Genio, station commander of QCPD station 14, explained that Pantallano in the video mistakenly heard “VP” so he decided to manage the traffic as a “sign of courtesy and security, where in fact, based on records, VP Sara Duterte has no engagement in that particular area.” – Rappler.com