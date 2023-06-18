San Juan City Vice Mayor Warren Villa dies at 52

'Warren was a dear friend to me and we are mourning the loss of a beloved San Juaneño whose invaluable contribution to our city's progress we will forever honor,' says San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora

MANILA, Philippines – San Juan City Vice Mayor Warren Villa died on Sunday evening, June 18. He was 52.

The cause of death had yet to be disclosed to the public as of posting.

Villa was San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora’s running mate in the 2022 elections under the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan.

“Warren was a dear friend to me and we are mourning the loss of a beloved San Juaneño whose invaluable contribution to our city’s progress we will forever honor,” Zamora said in a statement on Sunday.

The San Juan mayor also expressed his gratitude to the late vice mayor for his service to the city.

Villa first served as vice mayor in 2016. He was reelected in 2019 and 2022.

He also served as the Vice Mayors’ League of the Philippines’ National Capital Region public relations officer.

He started his career in public service as a city councilor in 2008. Aside from being a public servant, Villa was also a preacher.

Before entering public service, he worked as a radio disc jockey for a local station.

Villa is survived by his wife Inah Manalang-Villa and son Hab.

Following the death of the vice mayor, San Juan City said the activities for the Wattah Wattah Festival on Monday, June 19, have been canceled as a sign of respect for Villa and to give city hall employees time to mourn his passing. – Rappler.com