Single ticketing system rollout in Metro Manila starts May 2

A slow moving traffic is seen along Osmena highway in Pasay City as large volume of vehicles enter Metro Manila through the South Luzon Expressway, after the long holy week break, on April 11, 2023.

The implementation will begin with a pilot testing involving seven LGUs in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila will begin implementing on May 2, a single ticketing system for erring drivers.

On Thursday, April 13, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the LGUs under its jurisdiction signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) and data sharing agreement with the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

It was on February 1 when the Metro Manila Council adopted the single ticketing system by establishing the Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023. The code provides for a “system of interconnectivity” among government agencies involved in traffic management in the capital region.

The code provides for standardized fines and penalties for common violations like disregarding traffic signs and the coding system, as well as illegal parking. The system also aims to “harmonize” national and local laws on traffic enforcement, the MMDA said in a statement on Thursday.

The implementation will begin with a pilot test involving seven LGUs – San Juan, Muntinlupa, Quezon City, Valenzuela, Parañaque, Manila, and Caloocan.

“The pilot testing will be done so the next LGUs that will be onboard will roll out their respective systems seamlessly,” said MMDA acting chairman Don Artes.

In a statement on Thursday, the MMDA said it would supply handheld devices to apprehending officers who would provide cashless payment options for traffic violators. Artes claimed that this would minimize corruption and negotiations between the driver and the enforcer.

Speaking through Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevarra, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also welcomed the passage of the single ticketing system.

“As you spearhead the institutionalization of the single ticketing system in the NCR (National Capital Region), make it so that all your efforts will translate to an even more seamless and consistent application of our traffic laws,” said Guevarra, reading the President’s message.

“Let this be a way for all our motorists to become more conscious and respectful of our laws, rules, and regulations,” Guevarra added.

Metro Manila Council President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora also noted the support from other local chief executives.

MMDA head Artes said that the new single ticketing system was a “historic legislation,” since it took 28 years until it was fully realized. – Rappler.com