Supreme Court orders Makati to pay P1.2 billion deficiency taxes plus interest

HIGH COURT. The facade of the Supreme Court of the Philippines.

Mayor Abby Binay inherits Makati City's tax woes from her parents' terms as the local chief executive

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court ordered the Makati City government to settle its P1.2 billion deficiency taxes including interest.

The Court’s Third Division, in a resolution dated March 15, 2023, and made public on July 18, Tuesday, directed the Makati City government to pay the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) its deficiency taxes of P1.05 billion for 1999 to 2001 and P217.8 million for 2002 to 2004.

From 1999 until June 30, 2001, Elenita Binay was Makati’s mayor. She was succeeded by her husband, former Vice President Jejomar Binay who served as mayor until 2010.

Elenita and Jejomar are the parents of the current city Mayor Abby Binay.

Makati had previously paid P701.97 million to the BIR which was ordered to be deducted from the city’s tax liabilities. This left Makati with a P562.7 million tax debt for this period.

Despite this, Makati’s tax liabilities hit billions after the Supreme Court imposed a 20% per annum deficiency interest on the basic deficiency taxes of the city government. These liabilities were calculated from the prescribed payment dates until December 31, 2017.

This resulted in additional liabilities for the city government amounting to P2.9 billion and P435.6 million representing deficiency interests for 1999 to 2001 and 2002 to 2004, respectively.

The city also has to deal with 20% per annum delinquency interest on its deficiency taxes for 1999 to 2001, and 12% delinquency interest per annum on unpaid taxes which accrued from November 2003 until December 31, 2017.

The decision of the Supreme Court affirmed with modification the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) en banc ruling on September 16, 2011, as well as the resolution dated January 19, 2012.

The CTA en banc upheld the decision dated December 16, 2009, made by the tax court’s Second Division, along with the resolution dated May 25, 2010.

The CTA Second Division, in its December 16, 2009 decision, ruled in favor of the BIR and dismissed the petition for review filed by Makati.

The city sought to nullify the Final Decision on Disputed Assessment issued by the BIR on October 16, 2003, for Makati’s alleged deficiency taxes for 1999 to 2001.

The CTA Second Division, however, found that Makati failed to file its petition within the prescribed time. It concluded that there was no formal compromise agreement between Makati and the BIR.

Citing Section 204 of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, the tax court said that the approval of the National Evaluation Board is needed in cases of settlement where the basic tax involved exceeds P1 million, such as in the case of Makati City.

The tax court said the parties did not provide evidence that the alleged compromise agreement was approved by the National Evaluation Board.

Apart from this tax issue, Makati is dealing with the consequences of the land dispute case where the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Taguig City.

In its April 2022 decision, the Supreme Court’s Third Division ruled with finality that Fort Bonifacio and its surrounding barangays are part of Taguig’s territory.

According to Mayor Binay, the affected barangays contribute about P33 million to the city’s annual revenue. – Rappler.com