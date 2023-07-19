Traffic advisory: Alternative routes for Marcos’ SONA 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

COMMONWEALTH AVENUE. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority begins the full implementation of the motorcycle lane along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 27, 2023.

As heavy traffic is expected along Commonwealth Avenue and around the Batasang Pambansa Complex during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address, here are some alternative routes

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) released the alternative routes for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24.

The MMDA said heavy traffic is expected particularly along Commonwealth Avenue and in the vicinity of the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City, where Marcos will deliver his speech.

To give way to vehicles of government officials and guests going to the complex, the MMDA will implement a zipper lane or counterflow on the southbound portions of Commonwealth Avenue.

Motorists are advised to take the following alternative routes:

Northbound (Quezon Memorial Circle to Fairview)

Vehicles from Elliptical Road should take North Avenue, turn right at Mindanao Avenue, then turn right at Sauyo Road or take Quirino Highway to reach the point of destination.

Southbound (Fairview to Quezon Memorial Circle)

Vehicles from Commonwealth Avenue should take Sauyo Road or Quirino Highway, turn left at Mindanao Avenue, then turn left at North Avenue to reach the point of destination.

Northbound (Quezon Memorial Circle to Fairview via Marikina)

Light vehicles from C5 Road may turn left at Magiting Street, turn right at Maginhawa Street, then turn left at Mayaman Street to Kalayaan Avenue to reach the point of destination.

Trucks coming from C5 Road along Katipunan Avenue are advised to take the Luzon Flyover, then turn left at Congressional Avenue to reach the point of destination.

Traffic signs will be installed along alternate routes to guide motorists.

During the SONA, 1,354 MMDA personnel will be deployed. They will be working with the Task Force SONA 2023, Philippine National Police, Quezon City Police District, Presidential Security Group, and Quezon City government.

In anticipation of Marcos’ SONA, the Quezon City government suspended classes in all levels, both for public and private schools, on Monday. – Rappler.com