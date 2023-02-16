WATCH: Cyclists, advocates protest proposed Ayala Avenue bike lane conversion

Make It Makati has deferred the Ayala Avenue bike lane conversion to 'shared' lanes to March 6, but cyclists and advocates continue to call for safer roads. Rappler's Michelle Abad files this report.

MANILA, Philippines – For the second time in a week, cyclists, commuters, pedestrians, and other advocates gathered in the central business district in Makati to protest the proposed conversion of protected bike lanes on Ayala Avenue into “shared” lanes with motor vehicles.

On Wednesday, February 15, the advocates participated in a community bike ride and a solidarity walk on Ayala Avenue and adjacent streets to make their message clear: “Protected bike lanes protect us all.”

They conducted the activity even after Make It Makati announced a day earlier, on Tuesday, February 14, the deferral of the bike lane conversion from February 15 to March 6. Make It Makati is a collaboration between the local government, Ayala Land Incorporated, and the Makati Commercial Estate Association, Incorporated.

The move was originally announced on February 10, sparking the first mobilization of the #MakeItSaferMakati movement on Sunday, February 12.

“We decided to converge again today because we believe that one mobilization is not enough. We need to continue showing up with the community. We need to continue showing the public that we are not going to stop until our bike lanes are protected,” said Cristina Batalla, a bike commuter and a part of the #MakeItSaferMakati movement.

Reporter: Michelle Abad

Production specialist: Errol Almario

– Rappler.com