BOSES NG KALYE: Are Makati barangays near BGC ready for Taguig takeover?

MANILA, Philippines – Earlier in April, the Supreme Court affirmed that Bonifacio Global City and several of its surrounding barangays are under the jurisdiction of Taguig City.

The decision will affect thousands of residents who have become used to – and enjoy – special unique medical benefits and financial benefits for senior citizens, students and solo parents, under the administration of Makati City.

For this edition of Boses ng Kalye, Rappler speaks to residents about how they feel now that their neighborhoods will be transferred to the local government unit of Taguig City.

