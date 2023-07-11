WATCH: Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna delivers State of the City Address

LIVE

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna discusses the achievements of her administration over a year after she assumed office

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna delivered the State of the City Address on Tuesday, July 11, over a year into her first term as the city’s chief executive.

Lacuna was voted Manila’s first woman mayor after securing 497,752 votes in the 2022 elections.

Before entering politics, she worked as a physician from 1995 to 2004 in the city health office. She then served as a city councilor from 2004 to 2013.

Lacuna served two terms as vice mayor, under former mayors Joseph Estrada in 2016, and Isko Moreno in 2019.

She is the daughter of former Manila vice mayor Danilo Lacuna. – Rappler.com